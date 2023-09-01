District Emergency Response Committee reviews dengue pre-emptive measures

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee reviewed dengue pre-emptive measures here with DC Salman Khan Lodhi in the chair.

It was aimed to take preventive measures against dengue larva with suggestive treatment of patients affected by the disease.

DC directed the holding of regular surveys at different points and places particularly sensitive areas to dispel the threat vehemently.

He said pre-emptive activities should be done as per SOPs adopted against the disease.

It was told in the meeting that so far 6,476 suspected dengue patients have been brought to different hospitals in the district this year. Only 8 patients out of the said patients are diagnosed with the disease, it was revealed.

Most of the affected from the larva ascended here from other districts of the province, it was said.

As many as 12 beds are reserved for dengue patients in all government hospitals.

Surveillance teams are conducting house-to-house surveys in different areas, it was briefed.

So far 17,858 houses have been checked, they added.

Further, the meeting was informed that mosquito repellents followed by requisite medicines for the treatment of patients are available in abundance. The deputy commissioner said that a survey should be conducted at government offices, hospitals, mills, and other places as well.

He said multiple sessions should be conducted to create awareness among the public about dengue prevention.

The deputy commissioner directed the MS of DHQ hospital to separate the dengue counter in the emergency ward of DHQ Hospital.

The presence of doctors, staff, and other necessary equipment and medicines must be ensured to be available at thesuggested points. CEO Dr. Zafar Abbas, DHO Dr. Zulfiqar, Dr. Siraj and other health department officers participated in the meeting.