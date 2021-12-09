DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) ::As per directions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Aun Haider Gondal the District Administration here Thursday arranged a program regarding "International Anti Corruption Day.

Abdul Wali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, and Mr. Liaqat Ali, MPA/DDAC Chairman Dir Lower participated as Chief Guest.

The program was also honored by all heads of line departments, volunteers of Civil Defense, Youth department, teachers, students and media personnel.

On the occasion Abdul Wali Khan stated that the government has taken sufficient steps to eliminate the menace of corruption from the society, adding that the heads of all public departments have been directed to point out corrupt elements so that they could be made an example for others.

The students of different colleges and universities delivered speeches on the menace of corruption and its effect on the economy and development of the country.

At the end of function, cash prizes and shields were distributed among position holders students while an awareness walk was also arranged.