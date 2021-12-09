UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Commemorates Int'l Anti-Corruption Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Distt Admin commemorates Int'l Anti-Corruption Day

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) ::As per directions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Aun Haider Gondal the District Administration here Thursday arranged a program regarding "International Anti Corruption Day.

Abdul Wali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, and Mr. Liaqat Ali, MPA/DDAC Chairman Dir Lower participated as Chief Guest.

The program was also honored by all heads of line departments, volunteers of Civil Defense, Youth department, teachers, students and media personnel.

On the occasion Abdul Wali Khan stated that the government has taken sufficient steps to eliminate the menace of corruption from the society, adding that the heads of all public departments have been directed to point out corrupt elements so that they could be made an example for others.

The students of different colleges and universities delivered speeches on the menace of corruption and its effect on the economy and development of the country.

At the end of function, cash prizes and shields were distributed among position holders students while an awareness walk was also arranged.

Related Topics

Corruption Dir Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints president, BoT chairperson ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints president, BoT chairperson for SEA

13 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Sayegh, Philipino Secretary of Department ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh, Philipino Secretary of Department of Trade and Industry discuss ..

13 minutes ago
 TECNO to bring three Global Leading Camera Technol ..

TECNO to bring three Global Leading Camera Technologies in 2022

23 minutes ago
 ECP Secy for implementation on code of conduct wit ..

ECP Secy for implementation on code of conduct without discrimination

1 minute ago
 Christian employees to get salaries before Christm ..

Christian employees to get salaries before Christmas: DC Abbottabad

1 minute ago
 Food Crisis in Mali Leaves 1.2 Million People Faci ..

Food Crisis in Mali Leaves 1.2 Million People Facing Hunger - NGOs

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.