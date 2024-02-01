Open Menu

DMOs Continue Action For Implementation Of Election Code Of Conduct

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 07:37 PM

DMOs continue action for implementation of election code of conduct

The district monitoring officers (DMOs) in Punjab continued action on Thursday to ensure implementation of the code of conduct, issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), for general election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The district monitoring officers (DMOs) in Punjab continued action on Thursday to ensure implementation of the code of conduct, issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), for general election.

As per a spokesperson for the Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab, the DMO Muzaffargarh imposed Rs 50,000 fine on Jamshed Dasti, a candidate from NA-175, over violation of the code of conduct. The candidate had been ordered to deposit the fine amount in the government treasury by February 2. Jamshed Dasti was fined over holding a car rally without permission.

The DMO Muzaffargarh also imposed Rs 10,000 fine on Jam Muhammad Younus, a candidate from PP-268, over displaying advertisement material against rules. The candidate had been ordered to deposit the fine in the government treasury by February 2.

The DMO Khanewal ordered Chaudhry Ziaur Rehman, a candidate from PP-209, to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 for jubilant firing.

The candidate had been instructed to deposit the fine in the exchequer immediately.

The DMO Khushab ordered Muhammad Akhlaq Awan, the supporter of a candidate from PP-81, to pay a Rs 10,000 fine for violating Para 41 of the Code of Conduct, which says that candidates, their election agents or supporters should refrain from making inflammatory speeches during election campaigns.

The DMO Toba Tek Singh issued a notice to Chaudhry Khushi Muhammad, a candidate from NA-107, for displaying an oversized panaflex and summoned him for an explanation.

The DMO Multan issued warnings and notices to 13 candidates including Sagheer Ahmed, Yusuf Raza Gilani and Abdul Ghaffar Dogar.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ajmal Qadri, a candidate from NA-161, deposited a Rs 20,000 fine imposed by the DMO Bahawalnagar in the government treasury.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Multan Firing Punjab Jamshed Dasti Election Commission Of Pakistan Fine Car Bahawalnagar Khanewal Khushab Muzaffargarh Toba Tek Singh February From Government Election 2018 NA-107 NA-161 NA-175 PP-81 PP-209 PP-268

Recent Stories

Su announces beginning of Bachelor's degree classe ..

Su announces beginning of Bachelor's degree classes

5 minutes ago
 Statistical review of National Women’s T20 Tourn ..

Statistical review of National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24

3 minutes ago
 Persecution of religious minorities at its peak in ..

Persecution of religious minorities at its peak in India under Modi

3 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to address public gathering in Faisal ..

Nawaz Sharif to address public gathering in Faisalabad on Friday: Sheikh Ejaz

3 minutes ago
 Resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UN resolution ..

Resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions stressed

3 minutes ago
 Pak taekwondo athletes training camp concludes in ..

Pak taekwondo athletes training camp concludes in Sharjah

12 minutes ago
Kashmir Solidarity Day event organised

Kashmir Solidarity Day event organised

3 minutes ago
 RugbyU: Wales team to play Scotland in Six Nations

RugbyU: Wales team to play Scotland in Six Nations

7 minutes ago
 Wheat quota enhanced for Gilgit Baltistan

Wheat quota enhanced for Gilgit Baltistan

7 minutes ago
 Agriculture official says plan ready to increase p ..

Agriculture official says plan ready to increase per acre produce

7 minutes ago
 Hazara police finalize security, logistical prepar ..

Hazara police finalize security, logistical preparations for election 2024

7 minutes ago
 EPA converts 1985kgs confiscated plastic bags into ..

EPA converts 1985kgs confiscated plastic bags into green benches, planters: DG E ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan