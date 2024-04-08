Dozen gas connections disconnected over theft, other violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Task force of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Multan region disconnected connections of a dozen consumers on Monday on charge of stealing the fuel gas and other violations.

SNGPL Multan spokesman said in a statement that connections of seven consumers were disconnected after they were found to be supplying gas illegally to more than one house.

Connection of a consumer at old Shujabad road was disconnected after the team found that he was using the domestic connection for commercial purposes. Two other connections were disconnected after consumers were found to be involved in stealing gas by reversing their meters.

Two more connections that were disconnected earlier were found to be operational by way of illegal meters and the task force disconnected these again and took the meters in custody.

Regional Manager SNGPL Multan Hussain Zafar has formed a special cell where executives were deputed to resolve consumers' complaints without delay.

Incharge task force said that action against gas thieves to stop leakage of resources was a national obligation and appealed the people to convey to SNGPL any information related to gas theft for action against those involved in stealing national resources. He promised that Names of the informers would not be disclosed.