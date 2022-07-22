UrduPoint.com

DPO Chairs Meeting To Finalize Security For Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Muhammad Sulaiman on Friday presided over an important meeting to finalize security in connection with Muharram 2022.

The meeting was attended by SP Investigation Syed Inayat Ali Shah, SDPO City Sadat Khan, SHO City Amjad Hussain, Traffic Warden in charge Fahimullah, officials of business organizations and members of local peace committee.

DPO said that foolproof security will be provided to the congregations and processions during Muharram.

He urged citizens to cooperate with security officials and district administration to avert nefarious designs of the anti-state elements.

