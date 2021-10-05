DPO for security audit of district, tehsil courts

District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar on Tuesday ordered the security audit of tehsil courts of Depalpur and Renala Khurd including district court

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar on Tuesday ordered the security audit of tehsil courts of Depalpur and Renala Khurd including district court.

He said all the three courts had been regarded as red zone, and added that those entering the red zone should go through the strict security measures.

He expressed these views while giving special instructions to police officers across the district.

The DPO said that providing security in tehsil courts of Depalpur and Renala Khurd and district court was the top priority.

He said it was strictly prohibited for civilians to carry weapons in the court premises and in the red zone, adding that it was intolerable to display all kinds of weapons, whether licensed or illegal.

Faisal Gulzar directed that duty officers be responsible for overseeing the security of the courts on a daily basis.

He said that negligence and laxity in this regards would not be tolerated at all and strict departmental action would be taken against negligent police officials.