DPO Inaugurates New Police Station At Ping Jandola

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :On the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sanaullah Abbassi for solving people's problems, the District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada Tuesday inaugurated newly established police station in Dolat Korona Ping Jandola to maintain law and order.

The inaugural ceremony in this regard was held at Ping area that was attended by a large number of people besides concerned police officers.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO Sajjad Ahamad Sahibzada said that ex-levis and khasadar force personnel were being trained following modern guidelines and equipped to tackle challenges in an effective manner.

He congratulated area people for functioning of police station that would help in reducing crime ratio in the region.

The DPO Sajjad expressed the hope deployed policemen in the police station Ping would utilize their professional obligations for expelling the criminals from the area besides maintaining peace and tranquility.

Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) offices would soon be setup in Ping and Mulazai area to resolve conflicts in an effective manner he said.

