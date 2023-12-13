DPO Lower Kohistan chairs meeting to review security measures in the region

District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Kohistan Muhammad Khalid Khan on Wednesday chaired a crime meeting at the DPO office

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Kohistan Muhammad Khalid Khan on Wednesday chaired a crime meeting at the DPO office.

In the meeting Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) and Sub-Inspectors (SIs) representing police stations across the district were present.

The meeting focused on a thorough examination of crime statistics, the progress of ongoing anti-narcotics campaigns, and the identification of wanted criminals involved in advertising-related offences. Directives were issued by DPO Muhammad Khalid Khan to expedite the apprehension of suspects involved in high-stakes investigative cases.

Special emphasis was placed on the prompt arrest of individuals linked to high-profile cases, recovery efforts in ongoing investigations, crackdowns on criminal advertisers, and the reinforcement of the anti-narcotics campaign.

During the meeting, it was underscored the success of modern policing initiatives and smart working practices in maintaining respectful interactions with the public and ensuring an immediate response. Police officers were urged to uniformly enforce the law in operations against criminal elements, with an emphasis on continual improvement.

DPO Khalid Khan stressed the importance of collaboration with foreign experts engaged in security projects at police stations and check posts, aiming to elevate overall security measures. The meeting also highlighted the implementation of mobile patrols, snap-checking, and search-and-strike operations to effectively encircle elements hostile to society.