DPO Nowshera praises Rescue 1122 for serving people in calamities

District Police Officer Nowshera Dr Mohammad Iqbal Tuesday appreciated the services of Rescue1122 jawans and distributed commendable certificates among best performers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Nowshera Dr Mohammad Iqbal Tuesday appreciated the services of Rescue1122 jawans and distributed commendable certificates among best performers.

He was visiting district Headquarters of Rescue1122 Nowshera wherein a fresh contingent of rescue staff presented salute to him in the presence of District Emergency Officer Sohail Owais Babar.

DPO Mohammad Iqbal visited different sections of Rescue Office and inspected modern ambulances equipped with essential medical equipment.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO said that police and rescue departments served the masses round the clock and developed an efficient liaison for better service delivery to masses.

He urged jawans to utilize their energies for the saving of human lives and adopt the more skilled attitude during disposal of professional obligations.

He praised timely action and rescue services rendered by Rescue1122 during natural calamities, fire eruptions and accidents adding that serving helpless without creed or caste was the only way to get praise and satisfaction.

He also presented a shield to DEO Owais Babar on his services.