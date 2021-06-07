Dr Firdous criticizes Sindh govt for doing politics on unfortunate train accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday criticized the Sindh government for doing politics on unfortunate train accident which occurred near Daharki.

Talking to media here, she said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the Health department, Rescue 1122 and administrative structure along the border to ensure provision of relief activities to the victims of train accident.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in this regard.

The SACM said that government had floated tender to improve the rail track on which the accident occurred and soon work in this regard would start.

Later, in her tweet Dr Firdous said that injured of train accidents were being provided health treatment facilities in hospitals of Punjab. So far 72 injured persons had been brought to the hospitals of Punjab, she said and added that 21 injured persons had been discharged after provision of first aid service.

She said that CM Usman Buzdar had directed the doctors and paramedical staff to provided best health treatment facilities to the train victims.