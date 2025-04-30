Dr NA Baloch remembered at his 14th death anniversary

A seminar titled “Dr Nabi Bux Baloch as a lexicographer” was held by the Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch Chair in the Pir Hussamuddin Rashdi auditorium of the Institute of Sindhology to commemorate the 14th death anniversary of renowned Sindhi scholar and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025)

The event brought together scholars and linguists from various institutions. Research papers were presented by former Chairman of Sindhi Language Authority Dr Muhammad Ali Manjhi, IT scholar from Mehran University Dr Ehsan Ursani, Dr Riyazat Buriro, Dr Shazia Pitafi and Director of the Baloch Chair Dr Fayaz Latif Chandio among others.

The speakers paid rich tribute to Dr Baloch, describing his scholarly contributions as multi-dimensional. They highlighted his significant work in the fields of folklore, linguistics, literature, history and lexicography, emphasizing that his foundational work in Sindhi language and dictionary development continues to serve as a valuable resource for scholars, writers, researchers and students alike.

“Dr Baloch was a master of multiple languages and made remarkable contributions to Sindhi folk literature,” the speakers noted and added that he produced high-quality work on the lexicon of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s poetry and also contributed substantially to urdu lexicography.

They stressed the need to publish and promote Dr Baloch’s research and literary contributions to make them accessible to the younger generation.

On the occasion, a new book titled “Sindhi Shayari Ja Agwaan” (Leaders of Sindhi Poetry), featuring forewords and introductions written by Dr Baloch for various publications, was also launched.

The seminar was attended by a large number of teachers, scholars, and students, including Dr Arfana Mallah, Dr Nawab Kaka, Dr Makhmoor Bukhari, Ghulam Murtaza Siyal, Shah Murad Chandio, Rashid Baloch, Sikandar Burdi, Manzoor Kumbhar, Dr Noor Muhammad Shah, and Dr Hameed Soomro.