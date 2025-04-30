Temperature Soars To 48°C In Nawabshah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 09:12 PM
Blistering heat gripped the city and superb as temperatures surged to 48°C
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Blistering heat gripped the city and superb as temperatures surged to 48°C.
To take relief the residents turned to canals and rushed to ice cream stalls. Streets emptied by midday, and doctors issued stern warnings: stay indoors, stay hydrated, and don’t challenge the sun.
APP/rzq/mwq
