FGP launched to empower people, shape inclusive future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A new chapter in people-centered development was formally launched here with the inauguration of Freedom Gate Prosperity (FGP) — a platform dedicated to empowering communities, championing inclusivity, and advancing sustainable solutions for Pakistan’s future.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony as chief guest, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi lauded the establishment of FGP as a timely and visionary initiative.

“We must place people at the center of our development journey. I commend Freedom Gate Prosperity for focusing on inclusion, youth engagement, digital connectivity, and environmental responsibility — areas where sustainable transformation begins. This launch signals hope and collective commitment,” he said.

"FGP builds on the over two-decade legacy of Freedom Gate Pakistan and reimagines it with renewed purpose and local energy. By promoting civic innovation, rights-based development, and community-led progress, FGP seeks to become a catalyst for positive change across the country. In his remarks," Muhammad Anwar, CEO of FGP, shared.

“This is more than the launch of a new organization — it is the beginning of a shared journey for inclusive progress. FGP is built on trust, local leadership, and the belief that development must be shaped by the people it serves,” he added.

The ceremony was attended by a diverse group of thought leaders, public representatives, and advocates of sustainable development.

Murtaza Solangi, former Federal Minister, noted the importance of fostering open, democratic spaces where dialogue could thrive and local solutions can emerge.

Gulmina Bilal, Chairperson NAVTTC, emphasized the need for investing in skills and vocational pathways to unlock youth potential in a changing economic landscape.

Anthony Naveed, Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, appreciated FGP’s focus on inclusion and equity, particularly for marginalized groups.

Mohsin Leghari, former Punjab Minister for Agriculture, underlined the role of smart, climate-resilient practices in securing Pakistan’s rural and agrarian future.

Seasoned development practitioners, parliamentarians, senior academics, civil society leaders, and media professionals also participated.

Among the notable attendees were Mian Imran Masood, former education Minister, and Faiz Kakar, former Health Minister Balochistan and Chairperson of FGP’s board of Directors.

Policy expert Zafarullah Khan and former KP caretaker minister Adnan Jalil also shared insights aligning with FGP’s vision.