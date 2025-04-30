SBP To Announce Monetary Policy On 5 May
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 09:18 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce the Monetary Policy on Monday, May 05, 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce the Monetary Policy on Monday, May 05, 2025.
“The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of SBP will meet on Monday, May 05, 2025 to decide about the Monetary Policy,” SBP informed in a statement issued here on Wednesday.
The MPC will review overall financial and fiscal situation, major economic indicators, data of different sectors and major developments taken place since announcement of the previous monetary policy while its decisions would be conveyed by the central bank through the Monetary Policy Statement on the same day.
The MPC, in its previous meeting on March 10, 2025, adopted a cautious approach and kept the policy rate unchanged at 12 percent taking inflation expectations and position of external account into consideration.
The committee had noted the improvement in economic indicators including current account balance, inflation, external inflows, monetary management and foreign reserves but it was cautious about inching up of inflation in subsequent months as well as uncertainties in global economic policy environment.
Considering the developments and evolving risks, the MPC had also stressed the need for continuing fiscal consolidation to ensure price stability, which is essential for sustainable economic growth.
