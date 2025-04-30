Open Menu

Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-1 Makes Continuous Operation Record

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 09:17 PM

Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-1 makes continuous operation record

In a historic achievement, Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-1 (C-1) has set a new national record by operating continuously for 400 days — a first in Pakistan’s history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) In a historic achievement, Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-1 (C-1) has set a new national record by operating continuously for 400 days — a first in Pakistan’s history.

This milestone was accomplished under the expert supervision of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

Earlier, Chashma Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) Unit-2 (C-2) and C-4 had made the record continuous run for 365 days.

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) is currently operating six nuclear power plants in the country, providing 3530 MWs of electricity to the national grid. Four of these plants are at Chashma, near Mianwali whereas two named K-2 and K-3 are sited near Karachi.

The achievement of C-1 NPP is due to the acumen and hard work of PAEC teams of scientists, engineers and technicians.

Currently, Chashma Nuclear Power Plants (C-1 to C-4) are running with high capacity and availability factors.

Member Power, PAEC, has congratulated his team at Chashma Nuclear Power Generation Station (CNPGS) for the achievement, ensuring all safety parameters.

The stability of the national grid maintained by National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has also played a pivotal role in continuous operation of the NPP for which the company deserves felicitations.

PAEC is striving to achieve the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) especially SDG-7 (Ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all).

PAEC has been maintaining an enviable operational experience since Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP) was connected to the national grid in 1972.

Recent Stories

SBP to announce monetary policy on 5 May

SBP to announce monetary policy on 5 May

3 minutes ago
 IHC orders to schedule Bushra Bibi's plea for sent ..

IHC orders to schedule Bushra Bibi's plea for sentence suspension

4 minutes ago
 Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-1 makes continuou ..

Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-1 makes continuous operation record

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escala ..

Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert

4 minutes ago
 DC attends farewell ceremony held for government s ..

DC attends farewell ceremony held for government school principal

4 minutes ago
 FGP launched to empower people, shape inclusive fu ..

FGP launched to empower people, shape inclusive future

4 minutes ago
Dr NA Baloch remembered at his 14th death annivers ..

Dr NA Baloch remembered at his 14th death anniversary

9 minutes ago
 Shanghai Auto Show accelerates Punjab's electric v ..

Shanghai Auto Show accelerates Punjab's electric vehicle ambitions

9 minutes ago
 SU will remain closed on Thursday on account of La ..

SU will remain closed on Thursday on account of Labour Day

9 minutes ago
 The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muha ..

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb terms US Tariff ..

7 minutes ago
 Temperature soars to 48°C in Nawabshah

Temperature soars to 48°C in Nawabshah

9 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth A ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan inau ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan