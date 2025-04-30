Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-1 makes continuous operation record

In a historic achievement, Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-1 (C-1) has set a new national record by operating continuously for 400 days — a first in Pakistan’s history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) In a historic achievement, Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-1 (C-1) has set a new national record by operating continuously for 400 days — a first in Pakistan’s history.

This milestone was accomplished under the expert supervision of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

Earlier, Chashma Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) Unit-2 (C-2) and C-4 had made the record continuous run for 365 days.

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) is currently operating six nuclear power plants in the country, providing 3530 MWs of electricity to the national grid. Four of these plants are at Chashma, near Mianwali whereas two named K-2 and K-3 are sited near Karachi.

The achievement of C-1 NPP is due to the acumen and hard work of PAEC teams of scientists, engineers and technicians.

Currently, Chashma Nuclear Power Plants (C-1 to C-4) are running with high capacity and availability factors.

Member Power, PAEC, has congratulated his team at Chashma Nuclear Power Generation Station (CNPGS) for the achievement, ensuring all safety parameters.

The stability of the national grid maintained by National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has also played a pivotal role in continuous operation of the NPP for which the company deserves felicitations.

PAEC is striving to achieve the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) especially SDG-7 (Ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all).

PAEC has been maintaining an enviable operational experience since Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP) was connected to the national grid in 1972.