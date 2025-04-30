(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The 2025 Shanghai International Auto Show has drawn international acclaim for its technological innovations, with Punjab Transport Minister of Pakistan Bilal Akbar Khan calling the event a demonstration of China's electric vehicle leadership.

"Before coming here, I thought I understood China's EV progress," said the minister. "But the scale of innovation at this show is beyond imagination. From luxury models to commercial trucks, Chinese manufacturers are demonstrating complete EV solutions that put them years ahead of global competitors."

The eight-day exhibition, running from April 25 to May 2, showcases cutting-edge automotive technology from nearly 1,000 companies across 26 countries, CEN reported on Wednesday.

For the Punjab delegation, the timing proved crucial as the Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai hosted a New Energy Vehicle Procurement Conference on April 29 alongside the show, attracting around 60 major Chinese automakers including BYD, Geely and Skyworth.

"It's time for Pakistan to go green and adopt EV technologies," Bilal Akbar Khan emphasized, stressing his province's push toward sustainable transport. Punjab is already making strides, with 27 electric buses successfully operating in Lahore as part of a pilot project.

The provincial government is now finalizing the procurement of an additional 500 electric buses and five companies have been shortlisted for the tender. "We hope to have all 500 on the road by the middle of this year," he added.

Punjab aims to introduce 600 more electric buses from July, extending beyond major cities like Lahore to improve rural mobility. "Rural transportation is equally important," the minister stressed. Beyond buses, the province is also planning three new metro routes in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala to further reduce emissions.

Meanwhile, Punjab is rolling out initiatives, including 1,100 electric taxis in Lahore-a batch of 25 vehicles each to be supported by a dedicated charging station. Private investors are being encouraged to develop charging infrastructure, with the government offering land for such projects. Additionally, under the Punjab Clean Air Program (PCAP), the province plans to distribute 120,000 electric two- and three-wheelers in the next three years, along with 10,000 electric bikes for women in education and healthcare.

"We are in the middle of a big change," Khan declared. "The Shanghai Auto Show proved that the future is electric, and Punjab is determined not to be left behind."

