DC attends farewell ceremony held for government school principal

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A farewell ceremony was held on Wednesday to honour Fazal Qayyum, Principal of Government Higher Secondary school Gumbat.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram and other education department officers attended the event, praising Qayyum's services and wishing him well for the future.

During the ceremony, the DC emphasized the importance of improving education standards, character building, and ensuring attendance, punctuality, and cleanliness in schools, while also highlighting the need to address shortcomings and corruption in the education system.

