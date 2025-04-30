DC chairs meeting of District Coordination Committee

A meeting of District Coordination Committee, formed to ensure the implementation of decisions under the National Action Plan, held at DC office, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon chaired the meeting

Addressing the concerned officials, DC directed that operations against illegal petrol pumps running without OGRA licenses and fuel smuggling should be intensified. He instructed that all such illegal pumps shall be shut down and reports of the actions taken be submitted to the DC Office for onward submission to the Provincial Apex Committee.

DC further instructed police officials to take measures to control heavy traffic movement on the Mehran Highway and to enhance the security arrangements for foreign workers operating within the district.

He also emphasized action against beggars at major intersections of the city.

Expressing concern over the absence of HESCO officials from the meeting and the issue of unannounced power outages, the DC announced that a letter will be written to the HESCO Chief in this regard. During the meeting, law enforcement and other concerned department officials briefed DC about the actions taken under the National Action Plan.

The meeting attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Hassan Zafar, as well as officers from law enforcement agencies, police, excise and taxation, IB, CTD, agriculture, customs, irrigation, social welfare, and other relevant departments.

