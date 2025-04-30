The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the registrar office to schedule the hearing of Bushra Bibi’s miscellaneous application for suspension of sentence in the 190 million pounds reference for next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the registrar office to schedule the hearing of Bushra Bibi’s miscellaneous application for suspension of sentence in the 190 million Pounds reference for next week.

Barrister Salman Safdar requested to schedule the hearing of the PTI founder’s application for suspension of sentence at the same time and said that it should be kept for next Tuesday.

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar asked the lawyer to tell on which day you will be available.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif heard the case. Salman Safdar, the lawyer of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi, said that there is a mechanism for scheduling a central appeal. The appeals are already pending here.

The lawyer said that our applications for suspension of sentence are under hearing with you. He prayed the court to schedule our applications for suspension of sentence as well.

Bushra Bibi has no role in this case, he said.

The Registrar's Office has raised a strange objection that the urgent form is not attached. He said that there are court decisions, women get relief. In this case Bushra Bibi is sentenced to seven years in prison only for the charge of aiding and abetting.

The court should schedule her suspension of sentence for hearing. The court said that it will be scheduled next week, to which Salman Safdar said that the court should set Tuesday and also schedule the suspension of sentence of the founder of PTI.

The court ordered to schedule the suspension of sentence application next week and adjourned the hearing. In the 190 million pound case, the founder of PTI is serving a sentence of 14 years in prison and Bushra Bibi 7 years. They have filed an appeal to declare the decision of the accountability court null and void and have also filed various applications to suspend the sentence and release her on bail until the final decision on the appeal is made.