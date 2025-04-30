- Home
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Sports And Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan Inaugurates Snooker Club At Hayatabad Sports Complex
Muhammad Rameez Published April 30, 2025 | 09:12 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan inaugurated a snooker club at the Hayatabad Sports Complex on Wednesday.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director General Sports Tashfeen Haider, Director Youth Affairs Dr. Nauman Mujahid, Assistant Director Shah Faisal, Administrator of Hayatabad Sports Complex Abid Ali and other officials.
Addressing the event, Minister Syed Fakhar Jehan emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to promoting healthy and positive activities among the youth.
He noted that snooker is a widely famous sport and the said facility would provide an accessible and well-equipped space for young people in Hayatabad and surrounding areas to engage in the game.
“The snooker club will not only serve as a recreational outlet but also a platform for local talent to hone their skills and represent the province in competitive arenas,” the minister said.
He further reaffirmed that the development and promotion of all sports across the province remain a top priority.
“We are taking comprehensive steps to provide opportunities for youth engagement through sports, in line with the leadership of the Chief Minister,” he concluded.
