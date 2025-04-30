SU will remain closed on Thursday on account of Labour Day

The University of Sindh Jamshoro and its all campuses will remain closed on tomorrow on account of International Labour Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The University of Sindh Jamshoro and its all campuses will remain closed on tomorrow on account of International Labour Day.

The Registrar University of Sindh Wednesday issued a circular according to which, the Sindh University Allama I.

I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro, Elsa Kazi Campus Hyderabad, Laar Campus Badin, Thatta Campus, Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Campus Dadu, Larkana Campus, Mirpurkhas Campus and Syed Allahndo Shah Campus Naushahro Feroze will remain closed on May 1, 2025 owing to International Labour Day.

APP/mwq