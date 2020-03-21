UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Yasmin Appeals People To Observe Social Distancing

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 11:15 PM

Dr Yasmin appeals people to observe social distancing

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has ordered scaling up of 'Telemedicine Facilities' at hospitals and removal of rush from waiting areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has ordered scaling up of 'Telemedicine Facilities' at hospitals and removal of rush from waiting areas.

Minister chaired a review meeting of key officials of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department.

The meeting was attended by Secretary SHME and Provincial Focal Person for Corona Control Barrister Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Special Secretary Nadir Chatha, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Salman Shahid, CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Chairman PKLI BoG Dr Javed Gardezi and other officials.

Provincial Focal Person for Corona Nabeel Awan gave a complete update over the COVID-19 cases including the measures being taken to combat the spread of the virus.

Dr Yasmin said that the adequate number of test kits was available and another supply of kits would be reaching shortly in Punjab.

She said: "The private hospitals have been directed to end rush of people in waiting areas. All public gatherings are being stopped. We are starting 'Telemedicine Facility' at teaching hospitals for all kinds of medical advice on Corona. Social distancing the is key to prevention. I appeal to the people to stay at home and stop the spread of Corona virus. We are doing all in the realm of possibility to combat the threat. The healthcare staff is working round the clock to provide services to the people and the figures of suspected and confirmed patients are being shared on regular basis."Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the department was working in close collaboration with other departments to ensure best possible response to the Corona virus.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Nabeel Salman Shahid All From Best Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Collective efforts essential to combat coronavirus ..

6 minutes ago

Out of 2700 tested for COVID-19, 101 diagnosed pos ..

6 minutes ago

Two new cases come up, toll of positive cases rise ..

6 minutes ago

All markets, shopping malls to remain closed from ..

6 minutes ago

Tally of coronavirus cases rises to 359, including ..

45 minutes ago

Chief Minister Buzdar paying special focus on deve ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.