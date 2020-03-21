Dr Yasmin appeals people to observe social distancing

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has ordered scaling up of 'Telemedicine Facilities' at hospitals and removal of rush from waiting areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has ordered scaling up of 'Telemedicine Facilities' at hospitals and removal of rush from waiting areas.

Minister chaired a review meeting of key officials of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department.

The meeting was attended by Secretary SHME and Provincial Focal Person for Corona Control Barrister Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Special Secretary Nadir Chatha, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Salman Shahid, CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Chairman PKLI BoG Dr Javed Gardezi and other officials.

Provincial Focal Person for Corona Nabeel Awan gave a complete update over the COVID-19 cases including the measures being taken to combat the spread of the virus.

Dr Yasmin said that the adequate number of test kits was available and another supply of kits would be reaching shortly in Punjab.

She said: "The private hospitals have been directed to end rush of people in waiting areas. All public gatherings are being stopped. We are starting 'Telemedicine Facility' at teaching hospitals for all kinds of medical advice on Corona. Social distancing the is key to prevention. I appeal to the people to stay at home and stop the spread of Corona virus. We are doing all in the realm of possibility to combat the threat. The healthcare staff is working round the clock to provide services to the people and the figures of suspected and confirmed patients are being shared on regular basis."Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the department was working in close collaboration with other departments to ensure best possible response to the Corona virus.