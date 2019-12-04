UrduPoint.com
DRTA Challans 25 Drivers, 5 Vehicles Impounded In Police Stations

DRTA challans 25 drivers, 5 vehicles impounded in police stations

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has challaned 25 drivers and also impounded five vehicles over violation of traffic rules and unavailability of proper documents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has challaned 25 drivers and also impounded five vehicles over violation of traffic rules and unavailability of proper documents.

The Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz told APP on Wednesday that checking was made by the authority along with traffic police at Sargodha-Bhalwal Road while checked fitness certificates and other documents of the drivers and vehicles.

The Secretary DRTA has impounded five vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed Rs16,500 fines and challaned 25 drivers on spot over violating traffic rules.

Pakistan

