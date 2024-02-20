Open Menu

EC Notifies Names Of Candidates Returned From PK-20, PK-21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 09:16 PM

EC notifies names of candidates returned from PK-20, PK-21

The Election Commission (EC) of Pakistan has notified the names of candidates returned on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly constituencies including PK-20 Bajaur II and PK-21 Bajaur III

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission (EC) of Pakistan has notified the Names of candidates returned on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly Constituencies including PK-20 Bajaur II and PK-21 Bajaur III.

According to the notification, Anwar Zeb Khan and Ajmal Khan have been returned on Bajaur PK-20 and PK-21respectively.

Anwar Zeb Khan secured 12917 votes while Ajmal Khan secured 16712 votes. The number of votes polled in PK-20 is 40507 and 39827 in PK-21.

Both the candidates have contested elections as independents. The independent candidates may join a political party within three days of issuance of notification under clause 3 of Article 106 of the constitution, said the notification issued here Tuesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly May PK-20 PK-21

Recent Stories

PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt ..

PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt export: MD

4 minutes ago
 FIA arrests three human traffickers

FIA arrests three human traffickers

4 minutes ago
 Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate ..

Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate of emigrants offices

8 minutes ago
 SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leaka ..

SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leakage of question paper

8 minutes ago
 26000 fruit plants distributed among communities t ..

26000 fruit plants distributed among communities to enrich local livelihood in C ..

15 minutes ago
 ECP declares victory for four more provincial asse ..

ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members

15 minutes ago
Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan ..

Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project' held

15 minutes ago
 ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cs ..

ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cship kicks off

14 minutes ago
 FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion ti ..

FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion till mid February

14 minutes ago
 PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resour ..

PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resource balance

15 minutes ago
 Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Me ..

Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Men Snooker

15 minutes ago
 IHC serves notice to ECP for NA 55 election result ..

IHC serves notice to ECP for NA 55 election results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan