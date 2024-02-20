EC Notifies Names Of Candidates Returned From PK-20, PK-21
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 09:16 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission (EC) of Pakistan has notified the Names of candidates returned on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly Constituencies including PK-20 Bajaur II and PK-21 Bajaur III.
According to the notification, Anwar Zeb Khan and Ajmal Khan have been returned on Bajaur PK-20 and PK-21respectively.
Anwar Zeb Khan secured 12917 votes while Ajmal Khan secured 16712 votes. The number of votes polled in PK-20 is 40507 and 39827 in PK-21.
Both the candidates have contested elections as independents. The independent candidates may join a political party within three days of issuance of notification under clause 3 of Article 106 of the constitution, said the notification issued here Tuesday.
