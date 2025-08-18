Open Menu

Ecotourism Can Drive Sustainable Economic Future For Communities: Devcom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 10:42 PM

Ecotourism can drive sustainable economic future for communities: Devcom

The Executive Director of Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan), Munir Ahmed, while conducting a national training workshop at the National Centre for Rural Development (NCRD) on Monday, emphasized that ecotourism be promoted and must be placed at the heart of Pakistan’s development policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Executive Director of Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan), Munir Ahmed, while conducting a national training workshop at the National Centre for Rural Development (NCRD) on Monday, emphasized that ecotourism be promoted and must be placed at the heart of Pakistan’s development policies.

Participants from different cities joined the workshop focused on the theme “Ecotourism and Sustainable Development," said a press release.

Addressing the opening session, NCRD Director Dr Abdul Rehman Khan Niazi focused the need to explore Pakistan’s diverse landscapes—mountains, deserts, forests, wetlands and coasts—through sustainable practices that generate income without degrading ecosystems.

Munir Ahmed, a well-known ecotourism and sustainable development expert, warned that unchecked mass tourism could “erode the very beauty it seeks to promote.”

“Tourism in Pakistan cannot be just about visitors, hotels and attractions. If it ignores ecosystems and sidelines communities, it will do more harm than good. Ecotourism is the way forward because it keeps the balance between people, culture and nature," he said.

Participants engaged in a lively interactive discussion on how to practically integrate ecotourism in their respective regions. Many agreed with Ahmed’s view that communities must be made central to tourism planning and benefit-sharing.

Recent Stories

Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordinat ..

Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain

13 minutes ago
 Govt ensuring timely relief for flood victims: Min ..

Govt ensuring timely relief for flood victims: Minister for Parliamentary Affair ..

1 minute ago
 Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world cha ..

Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev

28 minutes ago
 Ecotourism can drive sustainable economic future f ..

Ecotourism can drive sustainable economic future for communities: Devcom

1 minute ago
 Flash flooding likely in tributaries in river Kabu ..

Flash flooding likely in tributaries in river Kabul, hill torrents of D G Khan i ..

1 minute ago
 Khawar Hussain's second postmortem conducted at LU ..

Khawar Hussain's second postmortem conducted at LUH

1 minute ago
Five killed in Neelum jeep mishap

Five killed in Neelum jeep mishap

1 minute ago
 Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Mal ..

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitud ..

12 minutes ago
 RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Mul ..

RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Multan tenure

12 minutes ago
 The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaud ..

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurates ..

12 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 alerts Murree citizens, takes steps to ..

Rescue 1122 alerts Murree citizens, takes steps to deal with emergency situation ..

12 minutes ago
 SSP investigation orders senior officers to person ..

SSP investigation orders senior officers to personally supervise heinous crime p ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan