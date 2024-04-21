Open Menu

ECP Launches Swift Helpline For Election Complaints

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ECP launches swift helpline for election complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) has introduced a proactive helpline, 051-111-327-000, for citizens to swiftly register and resolve bye-election-related complaints round the clock.

Official sources have confirmed that the helpline will assist in registering and resolving complaints, with the goal of improving accessibility and responsiveness in addressing concerns leading up to the bye-elections.

The ECP has established the Election Monitor­ing and Complaint Centre (EMCC) to facilitate and address the vot­ers’ grievances pertaining to the bye-elections. The complaints can be submitted through email at com­[email protected]

