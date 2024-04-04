ECP Refuses JUI-F Candidate's Pea For Recounting Vote In NA-266
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refused the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate's plea for a vote recount in NA-266 (Kila Abdullah-Cum Chaman) on Thursday.
Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai won the NA-266 seat with 67,028 votes, while JUI-F’s Salahuddin, could only receive 58,439 votes, in the elections.
The ECP also refused the request for vote re-verification at 36 polling stations.
"The petitioner did not furnish substantial evidence to support their assertions," stated the ECP.
The ECP's ruling suggested that the petitioner could pursue the matter further by appealing to the Election Tribunal.
Meanwhile, Salahuddin, representing Jamiat Ulema islam, lodged an application with the Election Commission.
