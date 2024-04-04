Open Menu

ECP Refuses JUI-F Candidate's Pea For Recounting Vote In NA-266

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 10:10 PM

ECP refuses JUI-F candidate's pea for recounting vote in NA-266

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refused the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate's plea for a vote recount in NA-266 (Kila Abdullah-Cum Chaman) on Thursday.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai won the NA-266 seat with 67,028 votes, while JUI-F’s Salahuddin, could only receive 58,439 votes, in the elections.

The ECP also refused the request for vote re-verification at 36 polling stations.

"The petitioner did not furnish substantial evidence to support their assertions," stated the ECP.

The ECP's ruling suggested that the petitioner could pursue the matter further by appealing to the Election Tribunal.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin, representing Jamiat Ulema islam, lodged an application with the Election Commission.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Mahmood Khan Achakzai Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Chaman NA-266

Recent Stories

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

1 hour ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

1 hour ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

1 hour ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

1 hour ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

1 hour ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

1 hour ago
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

1 hour ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

2 hours ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

2 hours ago
 Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ..

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

2 hours ago
 Minister urges politicians to prioritise national ..

Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..

2 hours ago
 ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan