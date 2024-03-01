Edhi Naval Services team starts rescue operation in Gwadar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Edhi Naval Services team led by in-charge Dr. Abdul Hakeem Lasi has reached Gwadar on the directive of the Head of Edhi Foundation Faisal Edhi to start a rescue operation in the area.

According to a statement issued here, the recent rains in several areas of Gwadar have caused havoc and several houses have been damaged and people are living there under the open sky.

The Balochistan government has declared Gwadar as a disaster and started relief activities.

The naval services team reached Gwadar and started the series of rescue operations.