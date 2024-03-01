Open Menu

Edhi Naval Services Team Starts Rescue Operation In Gwadar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 09:38 PM

Edhi Naval Services team starts rescue operation in Gwadar

The Edhi Naval Services team led by in-charge Dr. Abdul Hakeem Lasi has reached Gwadar on the directive of the Head of Edhi Foundation Faisal Edhi to start a rescue operation in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Edhi Naval Services team led by in-charge Dr. Abdul Hakeem Lasi has reached Gwadar on the directive of the Head of Edhi Foundation Faisal Edhi to start a rescue operation in the area.

According to a statement issued here, the recent rains in several areas of Gwadar have caused havoc and several houses have been damaged and people are living there under the open sky.

The Balochistan government has declared Gwadar as a disaster and started relief activities.

The naval services team reached Gwadar and started the series of rescue operations.

Related Topics

Balochistan Gwadar Government Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurra ..

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan Air War College delegation visits AJK cap ..

Pakistan Air War College delegation visits AJK capital

30 minutes ago
 WASA on high alert to deal with any emergency

WASA on high alert to deal with any emergency

30 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi calls for responsible use o ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for responsible use of technology for protecting en ..

49 minutes ago
 Lawyers' bodies temporarily call off strike

Lawyers' bodies temporarily call off strike

49 minutes ago
 President calls for responsible use of technology ..

President calls for responsible use of technology for protecting environment, hu ..

49 minutes ago
Balochistan Health sent two trucks of medical kits ..

Balochistan Health sent two trucks of medical kits for women, girls of rain hit ..

1 hour ago
 Land Record Center building inaugurated in Fateh J ..

Land Record Center building inaugurated in Fateh Jang

1 hour ago
 New era of development will begin in DIKhan: City ..

New era of development will begin in DIKhan: City Mayor

1 hour ago
 Deserving people will receive food hamper in Hazro ..

Deserving people will receive food hamper in Hazro from March 5

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's embassy in UAE launch book on Pakistan' ..

Pakistan's embassy in UAE launch book on Pakistan's nuclear deterrence

2 hours ago
 WASA issues SOPs to facilitate its consumers durin ..

WASA issues SOPs to facilitate its consumers during Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan