Education dept issues circular to recite Darood Shareef at schools

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the school education department Tuesday issued a circular in which Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Education have been directed to ensure implementationon recitation of Darood Shareef at private and government schools' during morning assembly time.

The CM maintained that the start of educational activities with the recitation of Darood Shareef would be blissful.