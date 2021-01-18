UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Educational Activities Resume From Class 9 To 12; Teams To Ensure Implementation Of SOPs: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Educational activities resume from Class 9 to 12; teams to ensure implementation of SOPs: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :As per the decision of National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) the educational activities from class 9 to 12 have resumed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, said Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Taraqai.

Talking to media here during his visit to Government Shaheed Saqib Ghani Higher Secondary school he said that special teams have been constituted to ensure implementation of corona SOPs at educational institutions in letter and spirit.

He urged parents, teachers and students to strictly follow the SOPs as a responsible citizen and help the government in this war against the pandemic, adding that the remaining classes from Nursery to Grade-VIII would also be opened as per the schedule and as per the guidelines of health department.

Shahram said that testing and screening of teachers and students against corona infection would continue and measures are being taken to increase the testing facilities.

He said that all basic items including sanitizer, soap and other necessary things would be provided to schools soon while students would be bound to bring and wear face masks from home.

Referring to teachers' issues, the Minister assured that the problems of IT and other cadres' teachers would be resolved on priority basis. He directed the education department to work on service structure for the SST and IT teachers.

The Minister said that this year furniture for 500,000 students of government schools would be provided by June which would cost over Rs 3 billion.

To a question he said that this year the students would not be promoted without appearing in the annual examinations for which the education department has already prepared plan.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Education Visit June Media All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE signs agreement to host permanent headquarters ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises 20 awareness events in 4th ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director-General of Sta ..

56 minutes ago

Cybercrimes becoming a national security threat: M ..

1 hour ago

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

1 hour ago

HBL PSL 2021 Hamaray Heroes launched

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.