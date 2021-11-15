Efforts underway to remove sense of deprivation from Balochistan: President Arif Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday said that resources were distributed on the basis of population under NFC award and to remove sense of deprivation from Balochistan, the government was committed to provide additional funds to the province

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on rehabilitation of special persons here at Governor House.

He said that it was important to make disabled persons useful citizens of the society and for this purpose, the scope of Vocational Training Centers had to be expanded.

The president said that disabled persons had an important part of the society, adding they needed to be made skilled so that they could earn respectable employment and play their role in the development of the country.

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha, Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana and WHO Representative Maryam Malik were also present in the meeting.

The meeting also considered issues related to capacity building of the Social Welfare Department.