Eight POs arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested eight proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders in the district.

Police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused who were identified as Akhter Ali, Zahoor Ahmed, Muhammad Ali, Adnan,Shoaib, Farooq, Muhammad Wakeel and Imran.

They were wanted to the police in crimes like robbery, abduction for ransom, murder andattempt to murder.