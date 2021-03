Eight vehicles impounded on violation

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The secretary District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) on Wednesday impounded eight vehicles on overcharging and overloading.

Secretary DRTA Farooq Haider Aziz during an ongoing drive against traffic violators visitedSargodha-Mianwali Road and checked vehicles.

He issued tickets to 22 drivers and imposed Rs15,500 fine on them.