UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ejaz Shah Lauds FC For Their Sacrifices To Defend The Country

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:34 PM

Ejaz Shah lauds FC for their sacrifices to defend the country

Minister for Interior Ejaz Shah Thursday said that future and security of the country was in safe hands as the jawans of law enforcement agencies were determined to defend the country

SHABQADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Ejaz Shah Thursday said that future and security of the country was in safe hands as the jawans of law enforcement agencies were determined to defend the country.

Addressing the passing out parade of Frontier Corps here, he lauded the efforts of Frontier Corps to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.

He said the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) had rendered tremendous sacrifices for restoration of peace in the country.

The minister said despite limited resources, Frontier Corps's services to safeguard the country were outstanding.

He assured that the issues of pension, salary, provision of gas and electricity and other matters will be resolved in the next financial year.

The reforms in the Frontier Corps were producing results, he said adding 365 officers and jawans of Frontier Corps sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland, he added.

The minister said the history of sacrifices of FC went back to 1913. He congratulated the officers for completing their training.

Earlier, the Interior Minister laid wreaths at the monuments of martyrs.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Interior Minister Gas From

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar to perform in an upcoming feature film

18 seconds ago

Vawda’s stunt of “solider boots in TV show: PE ..

27 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Nominee Mishustin Says Gov' ..

1 minute ago

MEPs start weighing request to lift Catalan separa ..

2 minutes ago

European stocks steady at open

2 minutes ago

Wheat sowing witnesses 1.014% growth, as crop cult ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.