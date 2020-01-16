Ejaz Shah lauds FC for their sacrifices to defend the country

Minister for Interior Ejaz Shah Thursday said that future and security of the country was in safe hands as the jawans of law enforcement agencies were determined to defend the country

SHABQADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Ejaz Shah Thursday said that future and security of the country was in safe hands as the jawans of law enforcement agencies were determined to defend the country.

Addressing the passing out parade of Frontier Corps here, he lauded the efforts of Frontier Corps to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.

He said the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) had rendered tremendous sacrifices for restoration of peace in the country.

The minister said despite limited resources, Frontier Corps's services to safeguard the country were outstanding.

He assured that the issues of pension, salary, provision of gas and electricity and other matters will be resolved in the next financial year.

The reforms in the Frontier Corps were producing results, he said adding 365 officers and jawans of Frontier Corps sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland, he added.

The minister said the history of sacrifices of FC went back to 1913. He congratulated the officers for completing their training.

Earlier, the Interior Minister laid wreaths at the monuments of martyrs.