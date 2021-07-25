UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Of AJK Continue Peacefully

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

Election of AJK continue peacefully

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The polling on two seats of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Lahore LA-XXXIV (Jammu-I) and LA-XLI (Kashmir Valley-II) is continued on Sunday smoothly and peacefully.

For this purpose, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up 25 polling stations in the city where 9631 registered voters were exercising their right to vote.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) City Hassan Jahangir who is supervising the election security visited various polling stations of the city and reviewed the security arrangements.

He directed the officers deputed for election duties to remain alert. He said that foolproof security was being provided to voters.

The SP said that during election, the persons who involved in rioting and aerial firing would be arrested immediately. He said that violators of the code of conduct would be dealt with iron hands. Effectivepatrolling will continue in the polling stations, SP City said.

"We will maintain law and order at all costs during the elections", he added.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Lahore Firing Police Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Alert Jammu Sunday All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, South Korea explore fostering eco ..

26 minutes ago

SEHA introduces specialised Saturday clinics acros ..

1 hour ago

Hub71 selected to endorse global tech entrepreneur ..

2 hours ago

India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.