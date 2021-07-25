Election of AJK continue peacefully

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The polling on two seats of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Lahore LA-XXXIV (Jammu-I) and LA-XLI (Kashmir Valley-II) is continued on Sunday smoothly and peacefully.

For this purpose, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up 25 polling stations in the city where 9631 registered voters were exercising their right to vote.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) City Hassan Jahangir who is supervising the election security visited various polling stations of the city and reviewed the security arrangements.

He directed the officers deputed for election duties to remain alert. He said that foolproof security was being provided to voters.

The SP said that during election, the persons who involved in rioting and aerial firing would be arrested immediately. He said that violators of the code of conduct would be dealt with iron hands. Effectivepatrolling will continue in the polling stations, SP City said.

"We will maintain law and order at all costs during the elections", he added.