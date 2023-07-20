Open Menu

Election Of Nawabshah Press Club Held

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 08:41 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Muhammad Anwar Shaikh returned unopposed President Nawabshah Press Club during the election 2023-24, this was announced by Chairman Election Committee Zulfiqar Aziz Memon and Aamir Shaikh and Nabi Bux Baloch as members of the committee.

Other office bearers who returned unopposed include Senior Vice President Muhammad Arshad Shaikh, Vice President Abdul Latif Khaskheli, General Secretary Muhammad Ismail Domki, Joint Secretary-1 Kashif Zia Qureshi and Joint Secretary-2 Fayyaz Chund Kaleri.

Those elected unopposed for 8-member Working Committee include Syed Atif Hussain Zaidi, Muhammad Aslam Munir, Farooq Vayani, Rizwan Thebo, Habibullah Abro, Bakhsh Ali Jamali, Akram Shehzad and Khalid Farooqui.

