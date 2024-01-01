Open Menu

Election Tribunal Moved Against Nawaz Sharif’s Nomination Papers For NA-130

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 01, 2024 | 02:56 PM

Election tribunal moved against Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers for NA-130

A local lawyer has filed the appeal against the nomination papers of the PML-N surpemo, saying that the RO has overseen the verdict of the apex court in which Nawaz Sharif was declared ineligible to contest the elections.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2024) An appeal has been filed against approval of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers for NA-130 for the upcoming general elections.

Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhary, a lawyer based in Lahore who is also head of Pakistan Awami Mahaz, challenged the decision of the Returning Officer regarding acceptance of Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers.

He argued that the apex court had earlier declared Nawaz Sharif ineligible, holding that he is as unfit to participate in elections. However, contrary to this decision, the returning officer overseeing the nomination process approved Nawaz Sharif's candidacy, the lawyer contended.

He asked the tribunal to declare the RO’s decision as null and void and against the ruling of the country’s top court.

