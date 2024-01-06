Open Menu

Elections 2024: Asif Zardari Meets Hamid Saeed Kazmi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2024 | 07:23 PM

President Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday met with ex-federal minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi and discussed the political scenario for south Punjab, particularly Multan, in the wake of upcoming general elections

According to the party sources, Ex-Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Khawaja Rizwan Aalam, Mahmood Hayat Touchi Khan, Abdul Qadir Shaheen and Ahmed Mujtuba Gilani were also present on this occasion.

The leadership discussed various strategies to make the political campaigning process effective to convey the party's message and manifesto to maximum people across the region.

