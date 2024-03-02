Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

Today is the last day for submitting nomination papers for the office of the Prime Minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2024) Election of the Prime Minister will be held on Sunday.

Shehbaz Sharif is the candidate of the PML-N who will be backed by the PPP.

Omar Ayub Khan has been nominated by Imran Khan, the PTI founder.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held at three in the afternoonon on Saturday.

The nomination papers can be obtained from the legislation branch of the National Assembly.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai as its candidate for the presidential election.

He will contest against Asif Ali Zardari, the co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party. Farooq H. Naik will submit nomination papers of Asif Ali Zardari.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued the schedule for the presidential election.

According to the schedule, the nomination papers can be submitted by 12 noon on March 2nd, scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted by the Returning Officer at 10 am on March 4th, withdrawal of candidature can be done until 12 noon on March 5th, the list of presidential candidates will be displayed at 1 pm on March 5th, and the presidential election will be held on March 9th.

The polling for the presidential election would take place in the Parliament House and all provincial assemblies.

It is known that according to the Constitution, the Returning Officer of the presidential election is the Chief Election Commissioner.

After the assemblies have come into existence on February 29th, the required Electoral College for the election of the president has been completed.

The Election Commission has stated that all interested candidates can obtain nomination papers from the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad and provincial election commissioners.

According to Article 91 and 130 of the Constitution, the first session of all assemblies must be held within 21 days after the elections, and according to Article 41/4, the election of the President of Pakistan must be held within 30 days after the general elections.