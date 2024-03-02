Open Menu

Elections For PM Will Be Conducted By Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 02, 2024 | 12:15 PM

Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

Today is the last day for submitting nomination papers for the office of the Prime Minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2024) Election of the Prime Minister will be held on Sunday.

According to the election schedule issued by the National Assembly secretariat, today is the last day for submitting nomination papers for the office of the Prime Minister.

Shehbaz Sharif is the candidate of the PML-N who will be backed by the PPP.

Omar Ayub Khan has been nominated by Imran Khan, the PTI founder.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held at three in the afternoonon on Saturday.

The nomination papers can be obtained from the legislation branch of the National Assembly.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai as its candidate for the presidential election.

On the other hand, the PTI announced its presidential candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the head of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.

He will contest against Asif Ali Zardari, the co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party. Farooq H. Naik will submit nomination papers of Asif Ali Zardari.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued the schedule for the presidential election.

According to the schedule, the nomination papers can be submitted by 12 noon on March 2nd, scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted by the Returning Officer at 10 am on March 4th, withdrawal of candidature can be done until 12 noon on March 5th, the list of presidential candidates will be displayed at 1 pm on March 5th, and the presidential election will be held on March 9th.

The polling for the presidential election would take place in the Parliament House and all provincial assemblies.

It is known that according to the Constitution, the Returning Officer of the presidential election is the Chief Election Commissioner.

After the assemblies have come into existence on February 29th, the required Electoral College for the election of the president has been completed.

The Election Commission has stated that all interested candidates can obtain nomination papers from the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad and provincial election commissioners.

According to Article 91 and 130 of the Constitution, the first session of all assemblies must be held within 21 days after the elections, and according to Article 41/4, the election of the President of Pakistan must be held within 30 days after the general elections.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Mahmood Khan Achakzai President Of Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party February March Sunday All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate f ..

PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election

47 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a g ..

Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl

60 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

12 hours ago
 Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white du ..

Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic

12 hours ago
Stocks rally rolls on into March

Stocks rally rolls on into March

12 hours ago
 Police conduct crackdown against display of weapon ..

Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles

13 hours ago
 Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire ..

Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas

13 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting

DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting

13 hours ago
 19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Sz ..

19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin

13 hours ago
 Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade

Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan