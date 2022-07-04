UrduPoint.com

Encroachments Demolished At G-8, Bari Imam

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Encroachments demolished at G-8, Bari Imam

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued drive against encroachments on Monday and demolished several structures at sector G-8 and Bari Imam.

The operation was launched from Hansa Colony G-8/1 where two boundary walls were demolished with the help of heavy machinery and retrieved the state land, the spokesman told APP.

He said an intensive operation was carried out near the Convention center and four illegal kiosks were demolished with two trucks of confiscated material.

During another action against land mafia in Mohalla Chajjar an area of Bari Imam two boundary walls were demolished.

In Chontra area, underground water tankers including two rooms, one each kitchen, washroom, wall and a buffalo enclosure with boundary walls were removed.

In the area of Panjgrah on Lehtar Road two rooms and a fence were demolished while in Pandori village the foundation wall set up on one kanals of government land was razed down, he maintained.

The CDA's enforcement directorate took action in different areas of the Federal capital with the help of district administration and Islamabad Police.

The anti-encroachment drive was aimed at restoring the beauty of Islamabad, at the same time tighten noose around the land mafia, the spokesman added.

