Encroachments removed from parts of city, 11 shops sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :A team of local administration accompanying police demolished many illegal structures in different parts of the city during an anti-encroachment operation on Friday.

The operation carried out on the orders of deputy commissioner Omar Jahangir covered many areas of the city including Delhi gate, Mumtazabad, vegetables market, foodgrain market, and some thickly populated areas where encroachments were demolished and eleven (11) shops sealed, assistant commissioner Seemal Mushtaq said.

Business goods were taken into possession while many illegal occupants who had built illegal structures on state land were burdened with fine as a penalty, the AC city said.

She said that the operation would continue on a daily basis and those found to be repeating violation would face FIRs as per orders of deputy commissioner.