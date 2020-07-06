Enrollment of all eligible voters; reducing gender gap important for transparent elections: PEC,Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab, Ghulam Israr Khan said that accurate enrollment of all eligible voters and preparation of updated lists were most important pre-requisite for holding transparent elections.

He was addressing a workshop for initiating a pilot project with the aim to reduce difference between the number of male and female voters in electoral lists.He informed that across the country there was "a difference of 12.7 million" between male and female voters in current electoral lists.

He said that reduction of the gender gap was not only the responsibility of the Election Commission but of other institutions as well. " NADRA and civil society should also play their role in this regard", he added.

PEC Punjab said that the project had been initiated with the aim to know the reasons of the gender gap and ensure enrollment of all eligible voters, especially women.

The pilot project would be completed by August 31 and six districts were selected for the purpose in Punjab.

He said that the role of all registration officers, assistant registration officers and related institutions was very important for the project.

On the occasion,Additional director general gender affairs Nighat Siddique highlighted the significance of the workshop and said that district election commissioners would supervise the project work in their respective districts. "They would provide training to assistant registration officers and other staffers besides ensuring supply of necessary material", she added.

The provincial election commissioner gave certificates to all the participants at conclusion of the ceremony. District election commissioners and provincial Election Commission officers attended the workshop.