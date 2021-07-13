UrduPoint.com
EP Officers Visit MDF Hardboard Factory Shahpur Jahania

Tue 13th July 2021

EP officers visit MDF Hardboard Factory Shahpur Jahania

In-charge Regional Office Department of Environment Protection Shaheed Benazirabad, Gul Ameer Sumbal along with District in-charge Naushehro Feroze and his team visited MDF Hardboard Factory Shahpur Jahania

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :In-charge Regional Office Department of Environment Protection Shaheed Benazirabad, Gul Ameer Sumbal along with District in-charge Naushehro Feroze and his team visited MDF Hardboard Factory Shahpur Jahania.

The team expressed concerned over the sub standard sanitation conditions and ordered factory administration to commence work under the Waste Water Treatment Environmental Law 2014.

The visit of the factory by Regional In-charge was conducted on the special directives of Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for law, environment, weather changes,and coastal development Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Director General Department of Protection of Environment Sindh Naeem Ahmed Mughal.

The team inspected the hardboard factory, its sanitation conditions and protective safety system of employees.

Team remarked that negligence of factory administration was posing adverse effects over the lives of workers.

During visits to different laboratories and sections of the factory, the in-charge visiting team said that violation of Protection Law 2014 would not be tolerated at any cost.

He observed that lack of sanitation in factories and disposal of industrial waste was due to non compliance of law and lack of information to duty workers and technical staff.

He said that the sub soil water was getting damaged due to non scientific treatment of waste water. He warned factory administration to clean the waste water scientifically. Apart from that the team of Environment Protection directed factory administration to submit environmental documents regarding installation of solar systems in the factory.

