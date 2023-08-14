Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Etihad Town Phase 1 Lights Up Raiwind Road with a Spectacular Grand Ballot Night and Independence Day Celebration

Etihad Town Phase 1, located on Main Raiwind Road, sets the stage for an enchanting evening of celebration as it organized a grand ballot event on the 13th of August

Raiwind (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023) Etihad Town Phase 1, located on Main Raiwind Road, sets the stage for an enchanting evening of celebration as it organized a grand ballot event on the 13th of August. Hosted by the dynamic Vasay Chaudhry, the event marked a significant milestone for the community, showcasing its commitment to excellence and innovation.

The highlight of the evening was the eagerly awaited balloting of plot numbers to fortunate individuals who had acquired files, a tangible realization of their investment. This momentous act was a testament to Etihad Town's unwavering dedication to fairness and transparency.

Continuing the patriotic fervour, the festivities extended to the 14th of August with a mesmerizing concert featuring the celebrated artist Bilal Saeed. The night sky was illuminated with a stunning display of fireworks, embodying the spirit of Pakistan's Independence Day. Attendees relished a diverse array of culinary delights from the food stalls, elevating the festive atmosphere.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of the Managing Director, Chaudhry Muhammad Munir along with the Group Directors, Chaudhry Faisal Munir, Chaudhry Sohail Munir and Chaudhry Raheel Munir along with the Chief Operating Officer, Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan.

The Group Directors together conveyed heartfelt wishes for a joyous Independence Day celebration.

They emphasized the vital role that real estate and unified communities play in shaping the nation's future. They congratulated the Etihad management team and commended the marketing department for orchestrating a spectacular public event. The event's triumph was a result of the collective dedication and collaboration of all stakeholders involved.

Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan, COO of Etihad Group Real Estate Division, expressed his pride in the successful execution of the grand ballot event and the Independence Day celebrations. He emphasized, "As we celebrate our nation's independence, let us also celebrate the spirit of resilience and progress that defines Pakistan's real estate sector. Etihad Town Phase 1 stands as a symbol of unity and growth. At Etihad Town, timely delivery and quality are at the core of our values. This event not only marks a celebration but also reflects our commitment to ensuring that promises are not just made, but consistently fulfilled."

About Etihad Town Phase 1:

Etihad Town Phase 1, situated on Main Raiwind Road, is an esteemed residential gated community dedicated to providing an unparalleled lifestyle experience to its residents. Through a focus on quality, transparency, and community engagement, Etihad Town Phase 1 aims to redefine contemporary living standards in Lahore.

