LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that every Muslim loves his beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) more than anything else in the world, and is ever ready to sacrifice even his life for protecting his dignity.

These views were expressed by her while addressing the closing ceremonies, organised at Kamoke, Muridke, Gujranwala, Daska and Sialkot on the last day of Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week, according to a handout.

She said that the government observed the week not for any political or personal interest or benefit but for the sake of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who is a source of guidance for the entire humanity.

She said that the dedication, passion and love with which the people of Punjab celebrated Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week had no precedent in the history. "I congratulate Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and his entire team for paying homage to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in such a wonderful manner," she added.

She said that one week is not enough to describe the greatness of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who is a mercy for mankind. She said that the remembrance of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a way to get the blessings of Allah Almighty and a source of forgiveness and salvation for all of us in this world and the world hereafter.

She said that different activities were organised by the provincial government including Mehil-e-Milad, Naat and Qirat competition, Naatia Musharia, Ulema Mushaikh conference, calligraphy exhibition, quiz and debate competitions, Mehfil-e-Samaa, etc.

in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil Alameen week across the province. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar truly deserve credit for all this, she added.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is following the golden principles set forth by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and committed to establishing a state on the pattern of the state of Madina. While representing the Muslim Ummah, the PM took a strong stand at the United Nations on the publication of blasphemous sketches in the West. She said that the United Nations must decide code of conduct on the publication of blasphemous sketches in France and punishments should be proposed for those who use derogatory remarks and do any such offence against any of the prophets. She praised all provincial government departments for actively participating in the Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week celebrations. Thanks to the media for cooperating and supporting the Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week, she added.

Later, she gave away commendatory certificates and cash prizes to the position-holders of Naat, debates and quiz competitions in a ceremony held at Government Girls Degree College Daska and also participated in Mehfil-e-Samaa at Sialkot.