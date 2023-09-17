Open Menu

Ex MPA Ejaz Bandesha Booked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Ex MPA Ejaz Bandesha booked

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Ex-MPA Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Ejaz Sultan Bandesha was booked for allegedly extending threats to a woman in a matter pertaining to land grabbing in Chak No. 52/KB in Vehari.

According to police sources, a woman, namely Nasim Bibi, wife of Ashraf, was working in the agriculture field when the ex-MPA, along with his accomplice, rushed to the site with a tractor trolley loaded with bricks.

She maintained that some people wanted to grab the land, and the MPA was facilitating the grabbers. She maintained that the MPA and his accomplices allegedly threatened her with dire consequences. Police in Jhal Sial have registered the case and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Threatened Agriculture Wife Vehari SITE Women

Recent Stories

Over one million people engage with national campa ..

Over one million people engage with national campaign for security and safety at ..

46 minutes ago
 Ducab Group cements its position as effective part ..

Ducab Group cements its position as effective partner to Emirati professionals r ..

2 hours ago
 G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cu ..

G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cuban Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews ..

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews latest media technologies at I ..

3 hours ago
 Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the La ..

Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the Launch of Islamabad Campus

3 hours ago
 Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its acti ..

Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its activities

4 hours ago
Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operati ..

Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operation

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Liv ..

Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th ..

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th UN General Assembly in New Yor ..

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Termina ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Terminal A operations

6 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint c ..

ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint community initiatives

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan