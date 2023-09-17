Ex MPA Ejaz Bandesha booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Ex-MPA Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Ejaz Sultan Bandesha was booked for allegedly extending threats to a woman in a matter pertaining to land grabbing in Chak No. 52/KB in Vehari.

According to police sources, a woman, namely Nasim Bibi, wife of Ashraf, was working in the agriculture field when the ex-MPA, along with his accomplice, rushed to the site with a tractor trolley loaded with bricks.

She maintained that some people wanted to grab the land, and the MPA was facilitating the grabbers. She maintained that the MPA and his accomplices allegedly threatened her with dire consequences. Police in Jhal Sial have registered the case and started an investigation.