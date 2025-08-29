Experts call for urgent water management to tackle floods

Environmental experts Friday stressed the need for groundwater and watershed management as a priority before building dams to effectively address the country’s recurring flood crises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Environmental experts Friday stressed the need for groundwater and watershed management as a priority before building dams to effectively address the country’s recurring flood crises.

Talking to a private news channel, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a leading environmentalist said that “dams are important, but before that groundwater management and watershed management are the utmost important issues to work on to get rid of the current situation,”

Another environmentalist Dr. Imran Ahmed said that floods are no longer rare disasters in Pakistan.

“They are becoming routine shocks that people brace for every monsoon. Calling them the ‘new normal’ is not an exaggeration,” he added.

Dr. Imran described the current flooding as a “new normal”, adding that shifting monsoon patterns have intensified rainfall and created new hotspots of devastation.

Ali Tauqeer noted that climate change, global warming and melting glaciers are worsening the situation. However, he stressed that human actions including unplanned urbanization, deforestation, blocked waterways and weak governance cause nearly 60 percent of the destruction.