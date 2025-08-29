Open Menu

Experts Call For Urgent Water Management To Tackle Floods

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 08:36 PM

Experts call for urgent water management to tackle floods

Environmental experts Friday stressed the need for groundwater and watershed management as a priority before building dams to effectively address the country’s recurring flood crises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Environmental experts Friday stressed the need for groundwater and watershed management as a priority before building dams to effectively address the country’s recurring flood crises.

Talking to a private news channel, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a leading environmentalist said that “dams are important, but before that groundwater management and watershed management are the utmost important issues to work on to get rid of the current situation,”

Another environmentalist Dr. Imran Ahmed said that floods are no longer rare disasters in Pakistan.

“They are becoming routine shocks that people brace for every monsoon. Calling them the ‘new normal’ is not an exaggeration,” he added.

Dr. Imran described the current flooding as a “new normal”, adding that shifting monsoon patterns have intensified rainfall and created new hotspots of devastation.

Ali Tauqeer noted that climate change, global warming and melting glaciers are worsening the situation. However, he stressed that human actions including unplanned urbanization, deforestation, blocked waterways and weak governance cause nearly 60 percent of the destruction.

Recent Stories

Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-econom ..

Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-economic development projects

4 minutes ago
 Experts call for urgent water management to tackle ..

Experts call for urgent water management to tackle floods

4 minutes ago
 Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes ..

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes workshop on CTBMC

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chairs meeting to revi ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in ..

Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in Sialkot

4 minutes ago
 IHC issues judges duty roster after vacations

IHC issues judges duty roster after vacations

8 seconds ago
Committee constituted to provide legal aid to fami ..

Committee constituted to provide legal aid to families of missing persons

9 seconds ago
 Heavy rainfalls, urban flooding and landslide thre ..

Heavy rainfalls, urban flooding and landslide threat as monsoon activity intensi ..

11 seconds ago
 Punjab Police rescue over 74,000 people amid flood ..

Punjab Police rescue over 74,000 people amid flood emergency

12 seconds ago
 PNCA showcases ‘Miniature Marvels’ exhibition ..

PNCA showcases ‘Miniature Marvels’ exhibition featuring emerging talents

13 seconds ago
 MoU signed between PCP, AKI to enhance clinical tr ..

MoU signed between PCP, AKI to enhance clinical training in public health educat ..

28 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to establish diplomatic re ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to establish diplomatic relations: Dar

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan