Experts Reinforce Commitment To Safeguard Nation's Heritage

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Experts on Wednesday at a momentous consultative workshop on the National Cultural Narrative 2023 reinforced their commitment to safeguarding the nation's heritage.

The event was convened at the National library of Pakistan, where eminent personalities from diverse sectors gathered to deliberate and share their insights.

This collaborative event was jointly organized by the National Culture and Heritage Division, Hashoo Foundation, and Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.

The purpose of the workshop was to seek inputs from all the relevant stakeholders and foster collaboration among professionals from various fields.

The desired result is, a Cultural Policy Framework that the provinces can readily implement for their further development and social harmony. Attendees from across Pakistan, actively engaged in thought-provoking focal group discussions, examining the draft document jointly developed by the National Culture and Heritage Division, Hashoo Foundation, and Quaid-e-Azam University.

Senator Sehar Kamran, commended the collaborative efforts, highlighting how this event marks a significant milestone in preserving and promoting Pakistan's rich cultural heritage, as a National Cultural Narrative for the year 2023'.

The first woman speaker of the provincial assembly of Balochistan Raheela Durrani, being a woman breaking barriers in leadership, appreciated this much needed and timely initiative especially for Balochistan that has such a uniquely rich cultural identity.

Secretary National Culture and Heritage Division Fareena Mazhar said that through this workshop, "we reinforce our commitment to safeguarding our nation's heritage, empowering future generations to cherish our unique past".

Country Director Hashoo Foundation Ayesha Khan enlightened the audience explaining the role of the cultural economy in the Cultural Policy Framework and the need to make that a core policy directive. She explained how that would enable people to celebrate their cultural heritage and identity while earning their livelihoods.

Dr. Salma Malik from Defense and Strategic Studies Department, Quaid-e-Azam University said "In forging a collective cultural narrative, we underscore the essence of resilience, honoring the valor of our past while envisioning a brighter future."The valuable input from the Consultative session will be incorporated into the draft document 'National Cultural Narrative of Pakistan-2023'.

