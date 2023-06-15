UrduPoint.com

Experts Stress Equal Job Opportunities For Persons With Disabilities

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Country Director Sightsavers Pakistan Syeda Munazza Gillani said on Thursday that inclusion of people with disabilities in every walk of life could lead to formation of an inclusive society

Addressing the employers' meet-up in Lahore, held under the Futuremakers project, she said the Sightsavers and Pakistan Business Disability Network (PBDN) was an employer led platform, established to facilitate inclusion of persons with disabilities and ensure the workplace diversity in the country. This meet-up was organised to introduce employers with PBDN, highlight challenges persons with disabilities face while accessing employment and the role of employers towards disability inclusion.

Syeda Munazza Gillani shared the findings of recent labour market assessment, which identified the need of improving employers' disability confidence and job readiness of youth with disabilities. She urged employers to join Pakistan Business and Disability Network to ensure inclusion of persons with disabilities in the job market.

Syed Nazar Ali, Secretary General PBDN/EFP, said "inclusion of youth with disabilities goes beyond corporate responsibility, as this is about their right to decent employment.

" He added that the EFP was committed to promoting inclusion of the youth with disabilities into employment and the PBDN would help employers improve their disability confidence through capacity building workshops, conducting disability assessment of workplaces and suggesting actions to improve access for all.

Ittefaq Khaliq Khan, Senior Programme Manager Sightsavers, facilitated a session to explore the challenges employers face while employing the youth with disabilities and how the PDBN could help employers in addressing these challenges.

Naureel Abbas, President, Team Dreams the Art of Living, said: "Decent job opportunities for all, especially for the persons with disabilities, is very important so that they are not exposed to any social or economic discrimination".

The employers meet-up was attended by 50 companies including Nestle, Adamjee Insurance, Netsol Technologies, Euro Oil (Pvt) Ltd, Packages (Pvt) Ltd., the Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Employee Federation of Pakistan, Meezan Group Ghee & Oil, FFC Fauji Fertilizer Limited, HBL Konnect, Millat Tractors Limited, LUMS, JK Sugar Mills (Pvt) Ltd, and United Snacks (Pvt) Ltd.

