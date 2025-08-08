Facility for security personnel inaugurated at Gomal University

A newly constructed security room for personnel stationed at the main gate of Gomal University was inaugurated here Friday

According to a university spokesman, the facility has been built on the special directives of Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Mohammad Zafar Iqbal to provide better rest and comfort arrangements for security staff after duty hours.

The project was executed by the Directorate of Works from the university’s own resources.The inauguration ceremony was performed by the Registrar of Gomal University.