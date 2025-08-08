Open Menu

Facility For Security Personnel Inaugurated At Gomal University

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 08:25 PM

Facility for security personnel inaugurated at Gomal University

A newly constructed security room for personnel stationed at the main gate of Gomal University was inaugurated here Friday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A newly constructed security room for personnel stationed at the main gate of Gomal University was inaugurated here Friday.

According to a university spokesman, the facility has been built on the special directives of Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Mohammad Zafar Iqbal to provide better rest and comfort arrangements for security staff after duty hours.

The project was executed by the Directorate of Works from the university’s own resources.The inauguration ceremony was performed by the Registrar of Gomal University.

Recent Stories

Facility for security personnel inaugurated at Gom ..

Facility for security personnel inaugurated at Gomal University

5 minutes ago
 Senator Bushra, Resham celebrate pre-Independence ..

Senator Bushra, Resham celebrate pre-Independence Day with thalassemia children

5 minutes ago
 Nine development schemes worth Rs 22.181b approved

Nine development schemes worth Rs 22.181b approved

5 minutes ago
 "Karak Deserves Better: Khattaks Urge Government A ..

"Karak Deserves Better: Khattaks Urge Government Action"

5 minutes ago
 Romania, Pakistan to strengthen ties in Science, T ..

Romania, Pakistan to strengthen ties in Science, Technology and Innovation

3 minutes ago
 Photo exhibition highlights ‘Marka-e-Haq’ achi ..

Photo exhibition highlights ‘Marka-e-Haq’ achievements, pays homage to natio ..

7 minutes ago
Rawalpindi Police continue search operations under ..

Rawalpindi Police continue search operations under NAP

7 minutes ago
 2 arrested for killing citizen

2 arrested for killing citizen

7 minutes ago
 AJK PM receives briefing on Jagran Hydel power pro ..

AJK PM receives briefing on Jagran Hydel power project phase-II

7 minutes ago
 Chairman PPP Bilawal condoles with PM Shehbaz on c ..

Chairman PPP Bilawal condoles with PM Shehbaz on cousin’s demise

7 minutes ago
 Departments directed to accelerate pace of work on ..

Departments directed to accelerate pace of work on development projects

15 minutes ago
 Governor KP, Federal Minister for Commerce discuss ..

Governor KP, Federal Minister for Commerce discuss promotion of trade

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan